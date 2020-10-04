Sunday, October 04, 2020
     
  Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for liver problems
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga asanas for liver problems

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2020 8:02 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 35.1 million, including more than 1,037,000 fatalities. More than 26,121,990 patients are reported to have recovered. 

Live updates :Breaking News, October 4

  • Oct 04, 2020 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Delhi Air Quality updates

    Air Quality Index (AQI) at 207 in Wazirpur, at 226 in Jahangirpuri and at 221 in DTU area; all three in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

  • Oct 04, 2020 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Yog Guru Swami Ramdev reveals yoga asanas to cure liver problem | WATCH NOW 

  • Oct 04, 2020 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October: Health Ministry

    India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID19 infection: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

  • Oct 04, 2020 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    I feel much better now, says US President Trump

    I feel much better now. We are working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again: US President Donald Trump at Walter Reed Hospital

  • Oct 04, 2020 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 35.1 million, death toll crosses 1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Sushmita Panda and my colleagues  Himanshu Shekhar, Shashwat  Bhandari, Vani Mehrotra, Priya Jaiswal, and Rashi Hardaha. 

    Here's a quick overview: 

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 35.1 million, including more than 1,037,000 fatalities. More than 26,121,000 patients are reported to have recovered.

    Total positive cases country-wise:

    • USA 7,406,146
    • India 6,223,519
    • Brazil 4,780,317
    • Russia 1,167,805
    • Colombia 824,042

