'See a murder live': Bosnia man posts as he kills wife, 2 others live on Instagram before taking his own life

In a shocking incident, a man in Bosnia shot and killed his ex-wife while streaming the slaying live on Instagram. Later, he killed two other people while on the run before taking his own life on Friday. Bosnian media said Sulejmanovic, 35, was a bodybuilder and fitness coach with past arrests on charges of drug smuggling and attacking a police officer.

According to the statement released by the police, the attack took place in the northeastern Bosnian town of Gradacac, where the assailant left three people wounded before. It confirmed that the accused "committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended".

Bosnia is still reeling from a bloody war

Notably, Bosnia-- a country on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe, is still reeling from a bloody war in the 1990s and violence against women is widespread. But, the ex-wife’s live-streamed slaying shocked people in the Balkan country.

Prosecutors said that after killing her, the man went onto the streets of Gradacac with a pistol and shot and killed a man and his son. He also wounded a police officer, another man and a woman at various locations in the town. “I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,” said Nermin Niksic, the prime minister of the Bosnian Federation. “The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.”

Authorities did not immediately offer possible motives for the shootings. Officials and Bosnian media said the ex-wife had reported threats and violence from her partner in the past and that the shooter, identified by local media as Gradacac resident Nermin Sulejmanovic, had a police record.

"See a murder live"

The man posted a video on Instagram on Friday morning, telling viewers that they would see a murder live. The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into a woman’s forehead as the cry of a child is heard from somewhere nearby. The video later was removed from Instagram.

As police pursued the man, he live-streamed two more videos on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run. Officials later said some 12,000 people watched the slaying live, and the video received 126 likes. It is worth mentioning Bosnia remains tense and ethnically divided long after a 1992-95 war that killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions.

