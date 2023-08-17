Boeing begins production of Apache helicopters in Arizona for Indian Army: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Apache AH-64E helicopters are known as one of the deadliest helicopters in the world.

American aerospace company Boeing on Tuesday announced that the production of the powerful AH-64E Apache helicopters has been started in Arizona to be delivered to the Indian Army. The Boeing helicopters are scheduled to be delivered to India by next year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Boeing India wrote, "Production has started for the @adgpi's #AH64 Apache at our Mesa, Arizona site. The Apache fuselage has been manufactured at our Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited facility in Hyderabad."

The Hyderabad-based Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) is responsible for providing the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache helicopters from its advanced facility earlier this year.

"We are pleased to reach yet another significant milestone, highlighting Boeing's unwavering commitment to support India's defence capabilities," said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India.

About AH-64E Apache helicopters

The AH-64E Apache helicopter is one of the world's most advance multi-role combat helicopters used by the US Army. It contains a range of capabilities such as greater thrust and lift, joint digital operability, improved survivability and cognitive decision aiding.

"The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 will enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness and strengthen its defense capabilities," said Gupte. The helicopter is almost 16 feet tall and 48.16 feet long with a rate of fire of 600-650 rounds per minute.

The Indian Air Force received a fleet of 22 AH-64 Apache helicopters from Boeing in 2020. The $3.1 contract was signed by the IAF with the US government and Boeing Ltd for procurement of 22 Apache helicopters.

"The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army," said Christina Upah, vice president of attack helicopter programmes.

How many helicopters will the Indian Army receive?

In 2020, Boeing signed an agreement with the Government of India to acquire six AH-64 Apache helicopters to be delivered to the Indian Army for Rs 4,168 crores. The helicopters are scheduled to arrive in India by 2024.

The fuselage will be provided by the TBAL, which sources 90% of its parts from Indian suppliers. TBAL is a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited.

India is the 16th nation to use Apache helicopters. The multi-role combat helicopters are also used by the troops in Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, the UK, Singapore and other nations.

