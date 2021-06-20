Bangladesh resumes COVID inoculation with Chinese vaccine

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: Bangladesh resumes inoculation with Chinese vaccine.

Bangladesh has resumed the Covid-19 inoculation drive in parts of the country using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines.

Those who already registered but have not received their first shots will get priority for vaccination, which resumed on Saturday in 67 centres across the country, a notice issued by the country's health directorate said.

Bangladesh suspended administering the first dose of the vaccine on April 26 after India halted export due to a supply crunch, reports Xinhua news agency.

Subsequently, the country's drug regulator authorised emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

The second batch of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Bangladesh last week.

A total of 10,079,676 vaccine doses have been administered in Bangladesh till date.

