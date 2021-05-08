Saturday, May 08, 2021
     
Covid India LIVE Updates: What is Sinopharm vaccine that WHO listed for emergency use?

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 08, 2021 8:13 IST
With the second wave of Covid-19 spreading wider across the country, it has become of utmost importance to follow all the safety precautions. This wave is even deadlier than before. One of the most important of these guidelines is to get vaccinated. Across the globe medical professionals advise one should get the vaccine as soon as possible. Healthcare and infrastructure is reeling under pressure, and thus, it is incumbent on each and every one of us to be responsible and try to follow safety protocols and guidelines.

It is important to keep yourself updated about the latest guidelines on Covid19 safety. Here are all the health updates on Covid19 that you need to know-

 

  • May 08, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Ministry of Health & Family Welfare shares an illustrative guide of 15 preventive behavioural practices which are critical to winning the fight against coronavirus.

  • May 08, 2021 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The World Health Organisation listed the Sinopharm COVID19 vaccine for emergency use in all countries. It is a prerequisite for a potential COVAX roll-out. WHO tweeted, "The Sinopharm #COVID19 vaccine is the first to carry a vaccine vial monitor, a small sticker on the vaccine vials that changes color as the vaccine is exposed to heat, letting health workers know whether the vaccine can be safely used."

    It added, "The emergency use listing procedure assesses the quality, safety & efficacy of #COVID19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans & programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements. For the Sinopharm vaccine, on-site inspections of the production facility were conducted."

  • May 08, 2021 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Researchers at Johns Hopkins have found that two doses of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes COVID-19 -- confers some protection for people who have received solid organ transplants, it's still not enough to enable them to dispense with COVID safety measures including masks and physical distancing. 

    "While there was an increase in those with detectable antibodies -- 54 per cent overall -- after the second shot, the number of transplant recipients in our second study whose antibody levels reached high enough levels to ward off a SARS-CoV-2 infection was still well below what's typically seen in people with healthy immune systems," says study lead author Brian Boyarsky, M.D., a surgery resident at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

    (ANI)

