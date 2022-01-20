Bangladesh brightened its image by curbing terrorism: PM Sheikh Hasina

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bangladesh brightened its image by curbing terrorism: Sheikh Hasina.

Highlights Sheikh Hasina said that image of the nation has brightened by its success in curbing terrorism

PM Hasina was addressing graduation ceremony of DSCSC at Mirpur Cantonment in Dhaka

Sheikh Hasina urged all to work unitedly for the progress of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that the image of the nation has brightened by its success in curbing terrorism and militancy.

The Prime Minister was addressing the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) at Mirpur Cantonment, Dhaka, joining virtually from her official residence in the capital.

Hasina urged all to work unitedly for the progress of Bangladesh and turn its 'developing nation' status into 'developed nation' by 2041.

The Prime Minister expressed her firm conviction that no one can stop the indomitable pace of the country's advancement as it has become a 'role model' of development before the world.

ALSO READ: India, Russia ink 28 pacts; decide to expand cooperation in dealing with terrorism

After the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members in 1975, the country had lost the hard-earned honour of being an Independent nation which was achieved through the 1971 Liberation War led by the Bangabandhu.

But things have changed now as Bangladesh has regained its lost honour once again, she said.

The premier urged the fresh graduate officers to be the envoys of Bangladesh as some people still love to spread defamatory propaganda against the country just like in the past, despite the country reclaiming its reputed position before the world.

"No one can ignore Bangladesh from now on. No one can stop the indomitable pace of Bangladesh's advancement," she said.

Speaking on the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister urged everyone to comply with the health protocols, especially after the emergence of new Covid variant Omicron.

"Follow all the health protocols. Protect yourselves and your families," she said.

The Prime Minister then called upon the graduating officers to work as "soldiers of 2041", saying, "Move ahead, always keeping your heads high. Love the country and its people and devote yourselves to the betterment of the nation."

On the occasion, the Prime Minister remotely handed over certificates to 251 graduating officers, including 17 female and 47 overseas officers from 18 friendly countries.

Commandant of the DSCSC, Major General Md Jubayer Salehin, delivered the welcome address.

Latest World News