Bangladesh: 20 killed, several injured after two trains collide outside Dhaka

At least 20 people were killed, and others wounded after a passenger train collided with a goods train outside the capital Dhaka in Kishoreganj district on Monday. The death count is expected to increase further, reported Dhaka Tribune.

As per reports, witnesses said that several people were trapped under the train while wounded individuals were lying beneath the damaged coaches. Fire personnel services have arrived on the site and initiate a rescue operation.

Three compartments of the passenger train were badly damaged and train movement has been reportedly halted on the route. The cause of the accident is not clear yet.

More to follow...

