Image Source : GETTY Astronauts in diapers as all toilets at International Space Station break down

At the International Space Station, the astronauts are facing an issue with their toilets. As per NASA reports, all toilets at the International Space Station have broken down and the astronauts are having to use diapers.

Reports suggest that there are two toilets at the ISS (both Russian made), one in the US module and the other in the Russian module. Additionally, there are also toilets in the docked ships but they are used only when the ships are functional and not when they are docked.

As per ISS commander, Luca Parmitano, the toilet in the US module has been constantly signalling that it is broken while the toilet in the Russian side is filled to its maximum. In a conversation with the ground personnel aired by NASA on Tuesday, the in-space team of astronauts said they were trying to fix the toilet on the US side.

It's because the Soyuz toilet is ... basic. The human interface part is the apparatus on the left. pic.twitter.com/3x8EPecliJ — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) August 16, 2013

Here is a tour of the ISS toilets by the European Space Agency.