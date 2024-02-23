Navalny's mother Lyudmila Navalnaya alleges blackmail by Russian authorities for secret burial

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS The mother of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Lyudmila Navalnaya, delivers a video address in Salekhard.

Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has accused Moscow authorities of attempting to coerce her into accepting a secret burial for her son, as reported by The Washington Post. Navalnaya, aged 69, revealed that she was permitted to see her son's body for the first time since his death under mysterious circumstances in prison. Navalny's press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, disclosed that the authorities issued a death certificate citing "natural causes," fueling suspicions of foul play.

Allegations of Kremlin cover-up

Navalny's family and supporters have vehemently alleged that he was murdered, and they accuse Russian authorities of deliberately delaying the release of his body to conceal evidence. The reluctance to allow a public funeral suggests the Kremlin's apprehension about potential gatherings of Navalny's supporters, according to The Post.

Demand for transparency

Navalnaya, who travelled to the prison colony shortly after her son's death, has been demanding the immediate release of his body from the morgue. Despite finally being allowed to view the body, she claims that officials are pressuring her for a clandestine burial, which she deems illegal.

Yulia Navalnaya faces threat of arrest

Amid the ordeal, Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, faces threats of arrest if she returns to Russia. Undeterred, she has vowed to continue her husband's fight for democracy and accused President Putin of orchestrating his death.

Outpouring of support and crackdown

Navalny's death has sparked an outpouring of grief and protest across Russia, with thousands paying tribute despite the risk of arrest. Over 360 individuals have been detained in cities nationwide as they gather to honour Navalny's memory, highlighting the ongoing crackdown on dissent in the country.

