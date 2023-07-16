Sunday, July 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. US: 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

US: 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

A tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Alaska Published on: July 16, 2023 13:30 IST
7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region
Image Source : INDIA TV 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Following the massive quake, a tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state.

More details are awaited...

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News