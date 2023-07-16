US: 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Following the massive quake, a tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state.
More details are awaited...
An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 hits the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Following the massive quake, a tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state.
More details are awaited...
Top News
Related World News
Latest News