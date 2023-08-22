Follow us on Image Source : AP Amid international pressure, Nigerien military has turned to Russia for support.

In a major development, the African Union (AU) suspended Niger from all its institutions and activities after diplomatic efforts failed over last month's military coup. The 55-nation bloc has now said that the suspension will remain "until the effective restoration of constitutional order".

Furthermore, the Council has called on all member-states and the international community to reject the "unconstututional change of government" in Niger and "refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime."

Niger’s democratically elected president, Bazoum was ousted by mutinuous members of his presidential guard on July 26 and has since been under house arrest with his wife and son in the presidential compound in the capital, Niamey.

People close to the president as well as those in his ruling party say the family’s electricity and water have been cut off and they’re running out of food. The junta dismissed these reports Sunday night and accused West African politicians and international partners of fueling a disinformation campaign to discredit the junta.

The AU commission and the 15-member West African regional bloc, called ECOWAS, have been requested to urgently submit a listr of members of the Nigerien junta and their military and civilian supporters, including those involved in violation of human rights of the deposed President and other detainees for targeted sanctions.

The AU has not commented on whether it would support the use of military force but could overrule a military intervention if it felt that the stability of the continent is threatened. The AU Council has also urged the Nigerien military to prioritise the interests of Nigeriens and submit to civilian authorities.

The move comes amid growing international pressure on the junta to release and reinstate Bazoum. Immediately after the coup, the West African regional bloc ECOWAS gave the regime seven days to return him to power or threatened military force, but that deadline came and went with no action from either side.

Earlier, ECOWAS ordered the deployment of a “standby” force, but it’s still unclear when or if it would enter the country. On Monday, the situation in Niger turned dire after mutinous soldiers said they would prosecute Bazoum for "high treason" and undermining state security. If found guilty, Bazoum could face the death penalty, according to Niger’s penal code.

Some Western officials had previously alleged that the junta had threatened to kill ousted President Mohamed Bazoum if neighbouring countries attempt a military intervention in the country to reinstate his rule.

