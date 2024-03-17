Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Afghanistan: Mistake of a biker led to killing of at least 21 passengers travelling in bus near Kandahar

Afghanistan: Mistake of a biker led to killing of at least 21 passengers travelling in bus near Kandahar

A motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, said Qadratullah, a traffic official in Helmand. An investigation into the accident was underway, he added.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Kabul Published on: March 17, 2024 13:42 IST
Afghanistan accident
Image Source : PIXABAY FILE

Kabul: A traffic accident in southern Afghanistan left at least 21 people dead and 38 others injured, according to a provincial traffic department. The accident occurred on Sunday morning in the Gerashk district of Helmand province on the main highway between southern Kandahar and western Herat provinces, a statement from the department in Helmand said.

A motorbike crashed into a passenger bus, which then hit a fuel tanker on the opposite side of the road, said Qadratullah, a traffic official in Helmand. An investigation into the accident was underway, he added.

Eleven of the 38 injured people were transferred to hospitals with serious injuries, said Hzatullah Haqqani, a spokesman for the Helmand police chief.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement