Suspected drone attacks in UAE capital Abu Dhabi kill 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani

Suspected drone attacks that took place in Abu Dhabi today have killed 2 Indians and 1 Pakistani so far. According to Abu Dhabi Police, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per reports, 6 others have been wounded due to the attack, according to WAM, reports Dubai's Al-Arabiya English.

Indian envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir confirmed to news agency ANI that the identity of the two Indians killed is yet to be ascertained.

In Abu Dhabi, two separate fires broke out, one due to the explosion of oil tankers and the other at the Abu Dhabi International Airport extension on Monday. The Abu Dhabi Police has confirmed that three petroleum tankers had exploded in the attack.

While Abu Dhabi police did not immediately offer any suspects for the possible assault, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating. The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place, reported news agency AP.

The police have confirmed that the use of drones was made in case of an explosion on three oil tankers and a minor fire at the airport extension.

Police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction.

