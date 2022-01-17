Monday, January 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Himachal Pradesh: 3 killed in landslide incident near Menus Road NH 707 in Sirmour
  • Emirati state-run news agency, quoting police, says suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi kill 3 people, wound 6
  • If given opportunity, it will be an honour to captain India in future: Jasprit Bumrah
  • Over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Suspected drone attacks in UAE capital Abu Dhabi kill 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani

Suspected drone attacks in UAE capital Abu Dhabi kill 2 Indians, 1 Pakistani

While Abu Dhabi police did not immediately offer any suspects for the possible assault, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Abu Dhabi Updated on: January 17, 2022 17:53 IST
abu dhabi
Image Source : AP

2 Indians, 1 Pakistani killed in Abu Dhabi's suspected drone attacks (Photo for representation)

Highlights

  • Abu Dhabi's airport extension was attacked using drones.
  • 3 people were killed including 2 Indians and 1 Pakistani, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
  • Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Suspected drone attacks that took place in Abu Dhabi today have killed 2 Indians and 1 Pakistani so far. According to Abu Dhabi Police, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed responsibility for the attack. As per reports, 6 others have been wounded due to the attack, according to WAM, reports Dubai's Al-Arabiya English.

Indian envoy to UAE Sunjay Sudhir confirmed to news agency ANI that the identity of the two Indians killed is yet to be ascertained.

In Abu Dhabi, two separate fires broke out, one due to the explosion of oil tankers and the other at the Abu Dhabi International Airport extension on Monday. The Abu Dhabi Police has confirmed that three petroleum tankers had exploded in the attack.

While Abu Dhabi police did not immediately offer any suspects for the possible assault, Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack targeting the United Arab Emirates, without elaborating. The Iranian-backed Houthis have claimed several attacks that Emirati officials later denied took place, reported news agency AP.

The police have confirmed that the use of drones was made in case of an explosion on three oil tankers and a minor fire at the airport extension.

Police described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of the international airport that is still under construction.

(Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Suspected drone attacks in Abu Dhabi kill 3, Yemen's Houthi movement claims responsibility

Latest World News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News