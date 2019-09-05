Modi in Russia: Prime Minister Modi takes up Zakir Naik issue with Malaysian PM Mahathir | Updates

Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
During his second day of Russia visit, Prime Minister Narendra will be meeting a host of world leaders. PM Modi will be the chief guest of the Eastern Economic Forum that is being held today at the Russian city of Vladivostok. On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and signed a host of agreements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Vladimir Putin for his support and explained the reason and strategy behind India's recent decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

Vladivostock (Russia) Updated on: September 05, 2019 9:46 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Prime Minister Modi takes up Zakir Naik issue with Malaysian PM Mahathir

Here are the updates on the second day PM Modi's Russia visit:

08:52 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday here took up with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in Malaysia. Modi took up the matter with Mohamed during their bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told media persons while briefing on the meeting. It was decided that officials of the two countries will be in touch he said, while responding to a question on the issue in the context of India's request to Malaysia for Naik's extradition.

08:19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Vladivostok during the second day of Russia's Eastern Economic Forum. 

07:26 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad and the two leaders discussed ways to diversify the bilateral ties to benefit people in both the countries. Prime Minister Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held here in the Russian Far East Region.

07:22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the two leaders pledged to deepen the robust bilateral ties in a number of areas, including in economic and defence sectors. PM Narendra Modi met with PM Shinzo Abe on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defence and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation Read more

