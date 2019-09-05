Modi in Russia: Prime Minister Modi takes up Zakir Naik issue with Malaysian PM Mahathir | Updates

Image Source : TWITTER Prime Minister Modi takes up Zakir Naik issue with Malaysian PM Mahathir

During his second day of Russia visit, Prime Minister Narendra will be meeting a host of world leaders. PM Modi will be the chief guest of the Eastern Economic Forum that is being held today at the Russian city of Vladivostok. On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and signed a host of agreements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked President Vladimir Putin for his support and explained the reason and strategy behind India's recent decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the updates on the second day PM Modi's Russia visit:

08:52 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday here took up with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed the issue of extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who is a fugitive in India and has taken shelter in Malaysia. Modi took up the matter with Mohamed during their bilateral meeting here on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told media persons while briefing on the meeting. It was decided that officials of the two countries will be in touch he said, while responding to a question on the issue in the context of India's request to Malaysia for Naik's extradition.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale on PM Modi's meeting with PM of Malaysia: Prime Minister Modi raised the issue of Zakir Naik's extradition. Both the parties have decided that our officials will stay in contact regarding the matter and it is an important issue for us. pic.twitter.com/Av84Rds4p3 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

08:19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Vladivostok during the second day of Russia's Eastern Economic Forum.

Reconnecting with a spiritual and historic friend



PM @narendramodi had a good meeting with President @BattulgaKh on the margins of the #EEF2019. Development partnership and other areas of bilateral cooperation were discussed. pic.twitter.com/huXpTuVvsF — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2019

Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President of Mongolia, Khaltmaagiin Battulga in Vladivostok. pic.twitter.com/jLpymtMPep — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

07:26 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir bin Mohamad and the two leaders discussed ways to diversify the bilateral ties to benefit people in both the countries. Prime Minister Modi met the Malaysian Prime Minister on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held here in the Russian Far East Region.

Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Vladivostok. pic.twitter.com/5ujaVyxQrm — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

07:22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the two leaders pledged to deepen the robust bilateral ties in a number of areas, including in economic and defence sectors. PM Narendra Modi met with PM Shinzo Abe on the margins of 5th EEF in Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defence and security, start-up and 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation Read more

A global partnership reinforced by robust bilateral ties



PM @narendramodi met with PM @AbeShinzo on the margins of 5th EEF in #Vladivostok. Discussed deepening multi-faceted ties in economic, defense & security, start-up & 5G areas and exchanged views on regional situation. pic.twitter.com/dKGdyHbGl9 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 5, 2019

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzō Abe in Vladivostok, Russia. pic.twitter.com/waDLY4v3dD — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

