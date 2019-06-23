Sunday, June 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Pakistan's highest civil honour conferred on Emir of Qatar

Pakistan's highest civil honour conferred on Emir of Qatar

The Qatari emir On Saturday held talks with President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed bilateral relations.

PTI PTI
Islamabad Updated on: June 23, 2019 15:39 IST
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was conferred with
Image Source : TWITTER

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was conferred with 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' by President Arif Alvi at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Pakistan on Sunday conferred its highest civilian award on Qatar’s Emir, as the two countries held high-level talks and agreed to cooperate in the fields of trade, exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and checking terror financing.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was conferred with  by President Arif Alvi at a ceremony in Islamabad.

Related Stories

The Qatari emir On Saturday held talks with President Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed bilateral relations.

Delegation-level talks were also held between the officials of the two countries during which the two sides signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al Emadi signed the MoU for establishment of Pakistan-Qatar joint working group on trade and investment.

The two sides agreed on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events. The third MoU relates to cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence, anti-money laundering and checking terror financing.

ALSO READ| Pakistan opposes Indian proposal to open Kartarpur corridor throughout year; sets conditions

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryMan urinates off Berlin bridge several on tour boat below injured Next Story31 injured in China earthquake  