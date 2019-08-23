Pakistan, China exposed at United Nations: UK, US, Canada slam 'all-weather friends' for abuse of minorities

All-weather friends, Pakistan and China, were slammed at a meeting of the United Nations for human rights violations and abuse of religious minorities. The United States, United Kingdom and Canada raised the issue of suppression of religious freedom by Pakistan and China.

Expressing concerns at a meeting on Safety of Religious Minorities on Thursday, the US, UK AND Canada highlighted increasing, widespread and undue restrictions on religious freedom in the two countries. The issue of discrimination suffered by the Uyghur community in China and Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan, was also raised.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan, apprised the United Nations about the "biased behaviour" of Chinese and Pakistani regimes against minorities in their respective countries. He also highlights that in countries like China, national security was being used as a pretext to curb religious freedom of the minorities.

"Today, a large number of people are marginalised in their own societies. The biased behaviour dwells in other areas also, like the minorities on the basis of religious affiliation as in Pakistan, Ahmadis having a situation; like China, growing number of countries using national security as a pretext for restricted religious expressio at the role of religion in public domain," he said.

Meanwhile, Washington also expressed concerns over the Chinese government using several measures to suppress the minorities.

"We remain deeply concerned about the Chinese government escalating widespread and undue restrictions on religious freedom in China. We urge the Chinese government to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms of everyone in that nation," said Sam Brownback, US Ambassador-At-Large for International Religious Freedom.

Lord Ahmad, UK PM's Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief, said: "UK has spoken up for rights of religious communities and minorities across the world. From Uyghurs in China, Christians and Ahmadis in Pakistan."

