9 killed, 33 injured in blast outside Kabul University

Image Source : AP blast outside Kabul University (representational image)

Nine people were killed and 33 others sustained injuries as a blast hit the southern gate of Kabul University in Kabul on Friday, news agency Xinhua reported.

"A bomb went off at 07.10 a.m. local time at the southern gate of Kabul University when a number of students gathered for examination, killing four people including a traffic police and injuring 33 others including a girl," , Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told Xinhua. Two cars were also destroyed in the blast, the official added.

Wahid Mayar, the spokesman for Public Health Ministry tweeted that 9 dead bodies and 33 injured persons had been taken to hospital following the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a police station in southern Kandahar province that left 12 dead and more than 90 others injured on Thursday.

