55 nations back India for non-permanent UNSC seat   

In a major diplomatic win, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been unanimously endorsed by the Asia Pacific group of 55 countries including China and Pakistan.

The countries which have supported India's candidature also include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, the UAE and Vietnam.

Elections for five non-permanent members of the 15-nation Council for 2021-22 will be held next year.

Thanking the countries which endorsed India's candidature, India's permanent representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted: "A unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India's candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for a 2-year term in 2021-22."

His tweet, accompanied by a video message, said: "Asia-Pacific Group endorses India for Non-Permanent Seat of UN Security Council. 55 countries, 1 nominee - India for non-permanent seat of UN Security Council Term 2021-22."