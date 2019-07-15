7.2 -magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Image Source : PTI A 7.2- magnitude earthquake shook the North Maluku province in Indonesia (Representational image)

A 7.2- magnitude earthquake shook the North Maluku province in Indonesia. Though an official at the Meterology and Geophysics Agency confirmed that the earthquake was not a potential for tsunami.

At around 6:10 pm the earthquake struck with an epicentre 62 km northeast of Labuhua in the province at the deapth of 10km. The agency said that since the earthquake did not potentially triggered a tsunami, we didn't issue a warning.

Till no damages and casualities have been reported. The US Geological Survey measured the tremor at 7.3 magnitude. Indonesia is prone to quake as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone of "the Pacific Ring of Fire."

