Image Source : PTI 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits western Greece (representational image)

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted western Greece on Saturday, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory.

The epicentre was located on the outskirts of Amphilochia town of the Greek mainland at a depth of 28 kilometers, said Greek seismologists, who revised downwards an earlier estimate given by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the Xinhua news agency reported.

No injuries or significant material damages have been reported.

