Massive 6.1-magnitude quake hits Japan: US Geological Survey

Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
An earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude jolted 169 km northwest of Naze, Japan, at 00:57:43 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

Hong Kong Published on: July 13, 2019 7:52 IST
The epicentre, with a depth of 242.18 km, was initially determined to be at 29.3349 degrees north latitude and 128.1371 degrees east longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake.

