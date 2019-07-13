Massive 6.1-magnitude quake hits Japan: US Geological Survey

Image Source : INDIA TV Massive 6.1-magnitude quake hits Japan

An earthquake measuring 6.1-magnitude jolted 169 km northwest of Naze, Japan, at 00:57:43 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 242.18 km, was initially determined to be at 29.3349 degrees north latitude and 128.1371 degrees east longitude, the Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no reports of damage or casualties from the earthquake.

