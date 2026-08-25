US Air Force C-17 Globemaster lands in Moscow, Kremlin denies knowledge of mysterious flight

Moscow:

An American Boeing C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft reportedly landed in Moscow on Monday morning, according to online air traffic monitoring systems data. According to Russian state news agency TASS, the aircraft, which took off from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, made a stop in Riga and then landed in the Russian capital, Moscow, at around 10 am Moscow time (0700 GMT).

According to available flight tracking data, the heavy-lift transport plane followed a multi-stop route before entering Russian airspace. It had a prior stop at the Charleston International Airport/Air Force Base and then at Riga in Latvia, before continuing its journey toward the Russian border.

A source within the European Union's air traffic control authorities confirmed to TASS that the US military aircraft departed from Latvia and then flew directly towards Russian territory.

Russia denies knowledge of aircraft

Kremlin said it has no information about the aircraft or its arrival. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said " there were no plans for meetings with US administration officials planned in Moscow this week, according to comments cited by Newsweek.

The purpose of the aircraft's mission and the nature of the cargo it was carrying have not been officially disclosed by either the US Department of Defense or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

No official statement has been released regarding whether the flight is related to diplomatic logistics, prisoner exchanges, or other bilateral administrative matters.

Following the start of the Ukraine war, the US, along with its European allies, has imposed economic sanctions on Moscow. These include a reciprocal ban on aircraft. Russian planes are prohibited from entering US and EU airspace, and Russia has similarly closed its skies to "unfriendly nations."

All about Boeing C-17A Globemaster III

The Boeing C-17A Globemaster III is a strategic military transport aircraft operated by the US Air Force and is designed to rapidly transport troops, vehicles, and other cargo over long distances.

According to US Air Force specifications, the aircraft has a maximum payload capacity of around 170,900 pounds (77,500 kg). Its spacious cargo hold can accommodate military vehicles and other oversized equipment.

The C-17 is also capable of conducting tactical airlift, airdrop, and aeromedical evacuation missions. Its ability to operate from relatively short and austere runways gives it additional operational flexibility.

The aircraft is approximately 53 metres long, with a wingspan of nearly 52 metres, and is powered by four Pratt & Whitney F117 turbofan engines. It can cruise at around 450 knots.

The aircraft can be used for a wide range of missions, from transporting military equipment between bases to supporting government and diplomatic operations. Its unexplained appearance in Moscow has therefore sparked speculation about the purpose of the mission.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

Iran shrugs of Trump's sanctions threat, vows retaliation in Gulf to further hit oil exports

Mojtaba Khamenei's voice heard publicly for first time as new footage of Iran Supreme Leader emerges