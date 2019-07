Image Source : PTI Major 7.1-earthquake jolts California

A massive earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit Southern California early on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

The information on the epicenter of the earthquake was yet not available.

Any injuries or casualties were not immediately known.

