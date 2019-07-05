Image Source : PTI California Earthquake: Strong 6.6 magnitude quake strikes Los Angeles and US west coast/ File Pic

A strong quake magnitude of 6.6 struck Southern California near the city of Ridgecrest, 129 miles from Los Angeles on Thursday, with residents reporting shaking and swaying, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was slow and steady, lasting about 30 seconds, says report. According to CNBC reports, the USGS said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, was very shallow - only 5.4 miles (8.7 km) - which would have amplified its effect.

No immediate reports of damage from the earthquake a few minutes ago and operations are normal as teams inspect runways and terminals. #earthquake — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 4, 2019

The quake's epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert at around 10:33 a.m, reported ABC News. People from the Pacific coast desert in Southern California also reported feeling it.

“We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don't call for questions please,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department said it has not yet received any reports of damage or calls for service. "This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared," the LAPD tweeted.

We felt the earthquake, did you? Please only use 911 to report emergencies. Non emergencies in the City of Los Angeles use 877-ASK-LAPD. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 4, 2019

One of California resident on earthquake-tracking website EMSC-CSEM said: “Lots of swaying, we grabbed the antique bookcase to stay it.” Another said: "It started out slow but went on for a good while as it got a bit stronger. We’re all ok, thank God!"

"The house was shaking and the chandeliers started to sway. The pool also started making waves." another resident said.

A woman in West Covina said: "I was in the car parked with my son listening to music and I thought my son was shaking the car. But the shake was too strong for my toddler son to do so."

ALSO READ: Australian student Alek Sigley released in North Korea says 'I'm OK'