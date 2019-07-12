Massive 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

Image Source : PTI Magnitude-6.0 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

A massive earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter Scale jolted the coast of Papua New Guinea on Thursday evening. The tremors were felt at 5:08 pm, the United States Geological Survey confirmed.

The epicentre of the quake was located 174 kms north of Arawa.

According to the agency, the depth of the temblor was situated 495.9 kms.

Meanwhile, the earthquake did not trigger any tsunami warnings and there no reports of any aftershocks.

Papua New Guinea is very much prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

