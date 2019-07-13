Saturday, July 13, 2019
     
25 injured, several buildings damaged as magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Philippines

Several houses, churches and buildings were damaged as magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolted Philippines on Saturday. While no loss of life was reported, the authorities have claimed the epicenter of the quake to be at a depth of 5 km.

Published on: July 13, 2019 13:43 IST
5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines 

At least 25 people were injured, while several houses and buildings were damaged after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur province in Philippines on Saturday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake struck at 4.42 a.m at a depth of 5 km, about 9 km southeast of Carrascal town in the northeast coast of Mindanao island. 

At least four neighbouring towns in Surigao del Sur province sustained damages from the tremor.

Two churches in the coastal towns of Lanuza and Carmen were damaged along with some houses and buildings.

Aside from Lanuza and Carmen towns, a number of houses, buildings in the towns of Madrid and Cantilan were also damaged.

The Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in some cities in southern Philippines and Cebu City in the central Philippines.

The institute said aftershocks were expected. 

