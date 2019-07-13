25 injured, several buildings damaged as magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Philippines

Image Source : PTI 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolts Philippines

At least 25 people were injured, while several houses and buildings were damaged after a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Surigao del Sur province in Philippines on Saturday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the quake struck at 4.42 a.m at a depth of 5 km, about 9 km southeast of Carrascal town in the northeast coast of Mindanao island.

At least four neighbouring towns in Surigao del Sur province sustained damages from the tremor.

Two churches in the coastal towns of Lanuza and Carmen were damaged along with some houses and buildings.

Aside from Lanuza and Carmen towns, a number of houses, buildings in the towns of Madrid and Cantilan were also damaged.

The Phivolcs said the earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, was also felt in some cities in southern Philippines and Cebu City in the central Philippines.

The institute said aftershocks were expected.