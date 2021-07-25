Follow us on Image Source : PTI Zika Virus: Confirmed cases in Kerala rise to 48

Kerala on Sunday reported two more cases of Zika virus taking the tally of the mosquito-borne infections to 48, state Health Minister Veena George said.

"A 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37-year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus," a state government release said.

There are currently 4 active cases. The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted in the hospital and they all are stable, the release said.

(With PTI Inputs)

