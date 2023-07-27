YSRCP to back Modi govt over Delhi Bill: Numbers game in Rajya Sabha | Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jagan Mohan Reddy with PM Modi

In a major jolt to the Opposition alliance - INDIA, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on July 27 decided to extend its support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government over the Delhi Services Ordinance, reports suggest. While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been running pillar to post to garner support for his bid, this comes as a big relief for the NDA as it will need the support of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSRCP and other nominated members and Independents in the Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

The Bill must be supported by at least 120 members of the House in order to be passed. While the total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245, effective seats are 238 and vacant seats are only 7. In such a scenario, let's have a look at who stands where: NDA 106, BJP 93, AIADMK 04, AGP 01, UPPL 01, MNF 01, NPP 01, RPI (A) 01, PMK 01, TMC (M) 01, Independent 01, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) 01.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, which is not a part of the NDA, has decided to back the Modi government on Delhi Bill after lending support to the government on No-Confidence Motion. It has 09 members in the Lok Sabha. In the given scenario, it looks like a comfortable win for the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached almost all the Opposition parties to back them against the BJP. A look at the party-wise seat share which are going to back the AAP government on Delhi Ordinance Bill, including its own 10 seats. Congress 30, Trinamool 13, DMK 10, RJD-JDU 05, CPM 05, SP 03, NCP 03, SHS (UBT) 03, JMM 02, CPI 02, IUML 01, RLD 01, MDMK 01, KCM 01, AGM 01, Independent 01.

The KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which is not a part of the INDIA bloc, has decided to back the AAP on Delhi Bill. It has 7 members in the Rajya Sabha.

However, there are prominent fence sitters also, including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) who have not made their stand clear till now. BJD 09, TDP 01, BSP 01, JDS 01, SDF 01 along with 5 nominated people.

