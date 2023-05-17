Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas gets SC relief from arrest in harassment case filed by Angkita Dutta

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SRINIVASIYC Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas

Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim protection from arrest to Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas in a harassment case lodged in Assam by Angkita Dutta, who was expelled by the party. Former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta had alleged harassment and gender discrimination.

Congress had then issued a show cause notice to her and later expelled her from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities.

Dutta had filed a complaint at the Dispur police station on April 19 alleging that Srinivas was ''persistently harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her of dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers''.

She had also mentioned in the complaint that during the party's recent plenary session at Raipur, the accused had heckled, held her arm, pushed her, used slang words and said that he would ruin her career in the party if she complained against him.

