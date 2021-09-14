Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV '...bulldozing of criminals' property will continue': Yogi Adityanath's stinging reply to Rahul Gandhi's tweet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were involved in an intense verbal duel on Tuesday. It all started with Rahul Gandhi's tweet mocking the BJP leader.

"Jo nafrat kare...wah Yogi kaisa! (What kind of a Yogi is someone who hates!)," the former Congress president tweeted without elaborating any further.

Responding to the tweet in the same vein, Adityanath quoted a line from the Ramcharitmanas and said that if demolishing the property of criminals and miscreants is hate, then this 'hate' will continue relentlessly.

Rahul Gandhi's dig at Yogi Adityanath was an apparent attack over the UP CM's 'abba jaan' remark that charged up the state's politics ahead of next year's Assembly election.

"...prior to 2017, those who say 'abba jaan' used to devour the free ration sent for the poor and cornered government jobs meant for the poor by indulging in corruption," Adityanath said addressing a public gathering on Sunday.

Though the chief minister did not name any particular party, it was clear that he was referring to the Samajwadi Party since he had earlier referred to Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav as 'Abba Jaan' in a TV programme.

The chief minister also said that leaders like Akhilesh Yadav earlier did not visit temples for the fear of offending their Muslim vote-bank.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has slammed Yogi and the BJP for trying to divert people's attention ahead of polls.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh said that the BJP had always diverted the attention of the people from the core issues of the state. The situation during Covid-19, inflation, unemployment, and social injustice has never been the party's priority, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)

