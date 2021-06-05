World's tallest e-waste sculpture to come up at ITI Berhampur

Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur is installing world's tallest e-waste sculpture.

ITI Berhampur is building world's tallest e-waste sculpture to mark World Environment Day and generate awareness among the general public who are concerned for environment. The 29-feet tall sculpture, which will consume more than 3 tonnes of waste, is fabricated at campus and use e-waste collected from the Berhampur city. The team has already set up the largest e-scrap park in Asia as per Asia book of records.

ITI Berhampur team says that e-waste creates a hazardous environment, therefore, they are developing this sculpture to draw world's attention.

For this contribution to environment, the team has been felicitated by Prakruti Bandhu and Prakruti Mitra awards by the forest and environment department of the Odisha government.

ITI Berhampur students under the guidance of their teachers have developed this sculpture.

At present a 16-feet tall e-sculpture already exists at Bhubaneswar but the 29-feet one will be tallest in the world and also find place in the Gunnies book of records.

Speaking on this achievement, ITI Berhampur Principal said, "with the theme 'Hand pointing to the ground', this sculpture gives the message to reconnect with Mother Earth by being responsible in scientific management of electronic waste (e-waste) and recycling it in a sustainable manner and to be responsible in management of e-waste by following the principles of reduction, reuse, repair and recycle."

