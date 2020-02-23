Women continue to protest against CAA at Delhi's Jaffrabad

Image Source : PTI Muslim women during a dharna against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) near Jafrabaad metro station in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Women continue their protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Jaffrabad metro station area. The protest began late evening on Saturday continued even after midnight.

Keeping a close eye on the situation, heavy security deployed. Meanwhile, Ved Prakash Surya DCP (North-East) present at the spot.

Protesters were seen wearing caps with a message 'NO NRC' and they were holding the national flag and raised slogans of "azadi".

Over 1,000 women gathered at the metro station and sat on a protest on the road near which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

On Sunday, the protesters will take out a foot march.

In December last year, thousands of protesters holding placards and national flags gathered at Jaffrabad metro station and raised slogans against the amended citizenship act.

(With inputs from ANI)

