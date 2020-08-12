Image Source : PTI Woman commits suicide along with minor son in Jharkhand (Representational image)

A woman committed suicide along with her seven-year-old son by jumping before an oncoming train in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Wednesday, police said.

Priyanka Devi, 30, of Sagauna village went to the nearby railway track on Wednesday morning along with her three children after an overnight quarrel with her husband Nagendra Ram. She jumped on to the tracks along with her children when a goods train was passing by.

The woman and her son Akash died on the spot whereas her five-year-old daughter and three-month-old son were critically injured.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

