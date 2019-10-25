Who is Radha Krishna Mathur, new LG of Ladakh

Radha Krishna Mathur has been appointed the Lieutenant Governor of the union territory of Ladakh. Girish Chandra Murmu has been given charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Satya Pal Malik who now has been shifted to Goa. President Ram Nath Kovind made the appointments today.

Radha Krishna Mathur is a retired Tripura cadre 1977-batch Indian Administrative Officer (IAS). In November 2018, Radha Krishna Mathur retired as the Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC)

Radha Krishna Mathur has served as the Union Defence Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Secretary of India and the Chief Secretary of Tripura. He has also been the Development Commissioner in Ministry of Textiles and the Chief Enforcement Officer in Ministry of Textiles.

ALSO READ | Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir; Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa

ALSO READ | Who is Girish Chandra Murmu, first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir