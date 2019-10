Image Source : INDIA TV BREAKING: Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir

Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir. Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and made the Governor of Goa. Radha Krishna Mathur will take charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as Governor of Mizoram.

The appointments were made by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday and will come into effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.