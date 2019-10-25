Who is Girish Chandra Murmu, first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir

Girish Chandra Murmu is the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir after the bifurcation of the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Satya Pal Malik has now been the Governor of Goa.

Girish Chandra Murmu is a 1985-batch Gujarat-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. He currently holds the post of Expenditure Secretary in the Finance Ministry.

Girish Chandra Murmu was principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

On August 5, Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On August 9, President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, bifurcating the two union territories. The two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh - will come into existence on October 31.

What powers lie with Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu

Girish Chandra Murmu will have control of all Indian services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

