Who is new Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPS official Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor to replace PK Aggarwal

Senior IPS official Shatrujeet Kapoor will be the next DGP (Director General of Police) of Haryana, statement released by the state government said on Wednesday.

Who is Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor?

Kapoor is a 1990 batch IPS officer, who replaced Haryana DGP PK Aggarwal. Hailing from Jind, Haryana, Kapoor has done B. Tech in mechanical engineering.

57-year-old, Kapoor joined Haryana Police in Septembr 1991. He will get superannuation in 2026.

"On the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS as Director General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force) for a minimum tenure of at least two years from the date of his assumption of charge, in terms of the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed in W.P. (Civil) No. 310/1996 titled as Prakash Singh and others Versus Union of India, and till further orders thereafter," the Haryana government said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is taking over the charge at a time when Haryana Police is facing challenges to restore peace in Nuh district where communal clashes took place on July 31.

Also read- Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor appointed as new Haryana DGP

Latest India News