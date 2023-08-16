Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor appointed as new Haryana DGP

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor

IPS officer Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor will be the new Haryana Director General of Police (DGP). He will succeed PK Agarwal. Shatrujeet Kapoor is a 1990-batch IPS officer.

"On the consideration of the panel received from Union Public Service Commission, the Governor of Haryana is pleased to appoint Sh. Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, IPS as Director General of Police, Haryana (Head of Police Force) for a minimum tenure of at least two years from the date of his assumption of charge, in terms of the judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court passed in W.P. (Civil) No. 310/1996 titled as Prakash Singh and others Versus Union of India, and till further orders thereafter," the Haryana government said in a statement.

PK Aggarwal retired on August 15. He was given a warm farewell by the Haryana Police. “Farewell to DGP Haryana P K Agrawal of Haryana Police. He highlighted the importance of honesty and good intentions during his farewell parade at Madhuban. A salute to his 35 years of dedicated service!” Haryana Police tweeted.

Earlier in a meeting, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) shortlisted three Haryana cadre IPS officers for the Haryana DGP. IPS officers R C Mishra, Mohd. Akil, both 1989-batch officers, and Shatrujeet Kapoor were shortlisted.

According to the Supreme Court’s directives in the landmark Parkash Singh judgement in 2006 and the MHA guidelines, the DGP will be selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, career record and range of experience. The willingness or consent of the officer being considered for the post of DGP is not necessary to be obtained.

