Coronavirus in West Bengal: SBI shuts Kolkata office after employee tests COVID-19 positive

India's largest bank the State Bank of India (SBI) has shut down a section of its Local Head Office (LHO) in Kolkata after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is associated with the Liability Centralised Processing Centre located at the 'E' wing of the LHO.

The SBI employee was not attending office for the last 8-10 days and was later found to have contracted the deadly virus. "Since then, we have sanitised the entire building and the section has been closed till May 11," SBI official said, adding that other departments are functional.

The employee is being treated at a private hospital.

"As a responsible organisation, we will have to look into the welfare of all employees and follow the protocol in such challenging circumstances," the official said.

He said another SBI staff, who had travelled to a foreign country, also tested positive, but has recovered now following treatment at a government hospital.

As of May 7, West Bengal reported 1,548 COVID-19 cases and 151 deaths of people infected with the deadly virus.

Out of the 23 districts of the state seven predominantly rural districts have not reported a single COVID-19 case so far, according to state government data.

At least 80 per cent of the cases have been reported from the four red zones districts of Howrah, North 24 Parganas, East Medinipur and Kolkata, with the state capital having the highest number of containment zones and cases.

