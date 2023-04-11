Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
West Bengal: Passenger shoots himself dead on running North East Express train; probe on

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said the identity of the man is yet to be established and railways police initiated probe into the matter.

In a shocking incident, a passenger on New Delhi-bound North East Express shot himself dead near New Jalpaiguri Station in West Bengal.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson on Tuesday said the identity of the man is yet to be established.

The person shot himself in a general compartment of the train at around 8 pm on Monday.

"He didn't have a ticket or any other document about himself. We are trying to confirm his identity," NFR spokesperson Sabyasachi Dey told PTI. 

The coach was detached from the train at New Jalpaiguri Station. A forensic investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said, adding that it is not clear from where the person got into the train carrying a firearm. North East Express runs between Kamakhya in Guwahati and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi. 

(With PTI input)




