Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja, monetary support for pandals, hawkers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja, monetary support for pandals and hawkers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Durga Puja committees will get Rs 50,000 each as a grant from the state government. while 80,000 hawkers will receive one-time grant of Rs 2,000 ahead of Durga Puja. The Chief Minister also announced guidelines for Durga Puja pandals during the pandemic.

Announcing a slew of measures, Mamata Banerjee said a pandal needs to be open from all four sides. Hand sanitisers should be placed at entry points of pandals and wearing of masks to be mandatory. Physical distancing needs to be maintained. Organising cultural programs at pandals won't be allowed.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage