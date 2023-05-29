Weather Updates: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Gujarat, Delhi | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans was postponed for today (May 29) due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad.

Weather Updates : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate thundershowers in certain areas of the state. Rains are expected in isolated places in the Nothern region of the state which include Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Patan, Mahesana and Sabarkantha.

Light showers are also predicted in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendranagar, Amreli and Bhavnagar, according to the weatherman. Earlier, an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans was postponed for today (May 29) due to heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad received about 3 inches of rain in 4 hours, the maximum rainfall was about 90 mm in the west zone, in the Chandkheda monitoring center of the same zone, Snarendra Modi tedium, where the maximum rainfall was 98 mm i.e. 4 inches, Bageshwar Baba's in nearby Jhundal.

Thunderstorms, rains expected to lash Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the Met Department has also predicted thunderstorms followed by rain and gusty winds in the national capital. Winds speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Nuh (Haryana)

Fresh spell of rains likely in Rajasthan, Punjab & Haryana

The latest satellite and radar images show persistence of convective clouds and possibility of continuation of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds along with squall activity over some parts of Rajasthan & adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region & Madhya Pradesh during night time.

THESE areas to receive rainfall in next few hours

According to the latest satellite imagery, the possibility of light to moderate spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is predicted over some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3 to 4 hours.

Meanwhile, IMD on Sunday shared the latest satellite and Radar images which shows the possibility of moderate to intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms over some parts of Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat Region and adjoining Madhya Pradesh. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority said light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in Delhi in the next 24 hours.

