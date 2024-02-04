Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert in this region

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD issues orange alert in these regions

Fresh showers lashed Delhi and the neighbouring regions on Sunday while dark clouds cast a gloomy atmosphere. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning have been predicted in Northwest and Central India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Dense fog in isolated pockets of northeast Madhya Pradesh, plains of Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha," said a release.

Flight operations affected after light rainfall in Delhi

Flight operations remained affected in the national capital due to bad weather. Several flights were delayed after light rainfall lashed the city in the early hours of Sunday. A light haze was also reduced visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi continued to grapple with cold and dense fog conditions as the temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius at 6:00 am. The maximum temperature in Delhi, NCR settled at 20 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 7 degree Celsius. Delhi's main weather station, Safdarjung recorded a visibility of 200 metres at 6:30 am today.

