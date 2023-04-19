Heatwave conditions to continue for 2 more days in THESE parts of India | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Heat wave conditions to continue for 2 more days in THESE parts of India | DETAILS

Weather Updates: Eastern India will witness searing conditions for one or two more days as heatwaves will prevail in these regions. The Met Office on Wednesday informed that the Eastern Indian states like Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to be hit by the heat wave.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' warning of severe heatwave conditions, in the next two days in Motihari, Sitamarhi, Begusarai, Khagaria and Banka districts of Bihar. The weather office forecasted heatwave conditions to continue to prevail in isolated pockets of Bihar on Thursday.

Bihar CM asked to make arrangements amid heatwave conditions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed officials of all districts to make elaborate arrangements amid the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.

Heatwave conditions in West Bengal

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram and Birbhum districts in the southern part of West Bengal till Thursday and heatwave conditions in these places on Friday.

39 to 44 degrees C temp in Jharkhand

Heat wave conditions continued unabated in major parts of Jharkhand with the mercury hovering between 39 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees C.

Light rainfall in Odisha's Nawarangpur

In Odisha, a similar condition prevailed at one or two places in the districts of Cuttack, Khurda and Mayurbhanj. Light rainfall, however, has occurred at one place over Nawarangpur district, the Met office said.

Tripura govt identified heatwave, sunstroke and sunburn as disasters

The Tripura government has identified heatwave, sunstroke and sunburn as disasters, amid scorching heat in most parts of the northeastern state, an official notification said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in these regions

The Met department forecast heavy to very heavy rain in isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh till Saturday and in Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday.



