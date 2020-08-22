Image Source : PTI/FILE We denounce hate and bigotry, says Ajit Mohan over Facebook row

Amid the political storm over WSJ report on Facebook, the social media giant on Friday said that it is an open, transparent and non-partisan platform which denounces hate and bigotry in any form.

Last week, a report published in the Wall Street Journal alleged that Facebook ignored extremist posts by ruling Bhartiya Janata Party leaders in order to protect its business interests in India.

“We have been accused of bias in the way we enforce our policies. We take allegations of bias incredibly seriously, and want to make it clear that we denounce hate and bigotry in any form," said Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India in a blog post.

Facebook claimed it has an impartial approach to dealing with content and that this is governed strongly by its community standards. These policies are enforced globally without regard to anyone’s political position, party affiliation or religious and cultural belief, it added, as reported by Live Mint.

“We have removed and will continue to remove content posted by public figures in India when it violates our Community Standards," Mohan added.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage