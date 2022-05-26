Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Vipin Sanghi administers the oath as the Lt Governor of Delhi to Vinai Kumar Saxena, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Highlights Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Thursday

L-G Saxena said he would work as the city's local guardian and not as lieutenant governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license

Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony at the Raj Niwas on Thursday (May 26) and said he would work as the city's local guardian and not as lieutenant governor.

Saxena (64), was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats of the city government attended the ceremony.

What Vinai Kumar Saxena told media after taking oath?

"I want to tell Delhi people that I will work as a local guardian and not as lieutenant governor," Saxena said after taking oath.

"I will be visible more on roads than at the Raj Niwas," he told reporters.

What Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in this regard?

Kejriwal said his government would work together with the new L-G as it had done with his predecessor Anil Baijal.

Image Source : PTI.Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena with Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Vipin Sanghi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during his oath taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed the Lt Governor of Delhi on May 23. His predecessor Anil Baijal resigned as LG on May 18 citing “personal reasons”.

Saxena is a Kanpur University alumnus with a pilot license.

In March 2021, he was appointed by the Union government as a member of the national committee to commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

In November 2020, he was nominated as a member of the Padma Awards selection panel for 2021.

ALSO READ: Vinai Kumar Saxena, former Chief Of Khadi Commission, appointed Delhi's new Lieutenant Governor

ALSO READ: After row over IAS officer taking dog for walk at Delhi stadium, Kejriwal govt jumps to action

Latest India News