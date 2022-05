Follow us on Image Source : @CHAIRMANKVIC Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new L-G of Delhi.

Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi.

"Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," reads a statement of Press Secretary to the President.

