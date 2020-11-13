Videos: Indian Army destroys Pakistani bunkers, terror launchpads

Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army destroys Pakistani bunkers, terror launchpads

In a strong response to the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army at Line of Control, the Indian Army on Friday destroyed multiple posts, ammunition bunkers, and terror launch pads on the Pakistani side, killing about eight of their soldiers. Indian army released some videos depicting the annihilation of the target on Pakistani land after some of the most intense cross-border shelling broke out between both the forces this year.

In a video, Chinar Corps' missile hit at a Pak post in North Jhelum causing substantial damage to infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. India's retaliation comes after Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri, and Naugam.

Another hit at North Jhelum on Pak post.@ChinarcorpsIA retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualities across the LoC.@NorthernComd_IA @indiatvnews https://t.co/ttqmG0UzZl pic.twitter.com/5RyyKVY47C — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 13, 2020

Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons.Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas.

3 @ChinarcorpsIA jawan martyred. #Salute@indiatvnews https://t.co/M1Rua0xwMM pic.twitter.com/erKIkn6VPa — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 13, 2020

In another video, a missile fired by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps hit a Pakistani post situated opposite the Tangdhar sector.

As per reports, Pakistan deliberately targeted villagers and civilians as three civilians were killed while many sustained severe injuries. India gave a befitting reply with a strong retaliatory firing in which 6-7 Pakistan army soldiers were killed including two SSG Commandos. Meanwhile, Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the ceasefire violations. Border Security Forces' Sub Inspector Rakesh Dobhal was also martyred. He succumbed to a severe head injury.

The Pakistan army and SSG commandos were trying to help terrorists to infiltrate into the Indian side. But their attempts were foiled by the Indian forces.

This year, Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement 4,052 times, out of which 128 were reported this month. While Pak army involved in cross border firing 394 times. In 2019, a total of 3,233 cross border shelling by Pakistan, were reported.

