Varun Gandhi writes heartfelt letter for people of Pilibhit after BJP snub: 'I am committed to serve you...'

BJP leader and sitting MP from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi.

Following the denial of a ticket from Pilibhit for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of his constituency on Thursday. In the letter, he reminisced about fond memories from his childhood when he initially arrived in the region. Gandhi also went on to express deep sentiments about how the region had evolved into more than just his workplace, becoming an inseparable part of his identity, with its residents playing a significant role in his life's journey.

Varun Gandhi posts letter on 'X'

Posting the letter on X, he wrote, “Today as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3-year-old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family. I consider myself fortunate that I got the opportunity to serve the great people of Pilibhit for years."

The 44-year-old leader also acknowledged the invaluable lessons in ideals, simplicity, and kindness that he had learned from his constituents. These teachings not only influenced his role as a Member of Parliament but also contributed significantly to his personal development and growth, he stated. "Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath," he added.

Gandhi not to contest as an Independent

Varun Gandhi did not go to Pilibhit on the final day of filing nominations for the seat, quelling speculations of his potential independent candidacy after being denied a ticket by the saffron party. Meanwhile, his mother, Maneka Gandhi, the incumbent MP from Sultanpur, was granted another opportunity to contest from the same constituency by the BJP. This marks the first time in over three decades that the mother-son duo of Maneka and Varun Gandhi will not be contesting from the Pilibhit constituency.

Gandhi vows to continue serving people

Despite the setback of not securing a ticket, Varun Gandhi pledged to persist in serving the community. "If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serving you throughout my life and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours, Gandhi wrote in his letter.

Mother-son duo ruled pilibhit

The denial of ticket to Varun Gandhi this time did not come as a surprise as he has been criticising the BJP on the issues of farmers, health and jobs. The Pilibhit seat has remained with Maneka Gandhi or her son Varun Gandhi since 1996.

Maneka Gandhi won the seat on a Janata Dal ticket in 1989, lost in 1991 and won again in 1996. She won from the constituency in 1998 and 1999 as an Independent candidate. She won the seat in 2004 and 2014 as a BJP candidate. Varun Gandhi won the seat in 2009 and 2019 as a BJP candidate.

