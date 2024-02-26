Varanasi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, winning margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Varanasi Lok Sabha Election 2024

Varanasi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Varanasi seat comprises five Assembly segments including Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt and Sevapuri. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are the main parties in the constituency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is representing the constituency since 2014. BJP's Shankar Prasad Jaiswal represented the seat thrice in a row in 1996, 1998 and 1999. Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi also won the seat once in 2009.

Varanasi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 18,56,791 voters in the Varanasi constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 10,27,113 voters were male and 8,29,560 were female voters. 118 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,732 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Varanasi in 2019 was 2,250 (2,148 were men and 102 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Varanasi constituency was 17,66,487. Out of this, 9,85,395 voters were male and 7,81,000 were female voters. 92 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 996 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Varanasi in 2014 was 527 (392 were men and 135 were women).

Varanasi 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Prime Minister and BJP candidate Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat with a margin of 4,79,505 votes. He was polled 6,74,664 votes with a vote share of 63.60%. He defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Shalini Yadav who got 1,95,159 votes (18.40%). Congress party's Ajay Rai stood third with 1,52,548 votes (14.38%). The total number of valid votes polled was 10,60,476.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Narendra Modi contested on a BJP ticket from the Varanasi constituency for the first time and won the seat. He was polled 5,81,022 votes with a vote share of 56.37%. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Arvind Kejriwal got 2,09,238 votes (20.30%) and was the runner-up. Narendra Modi defeated Kejriwal by a margin of 3,71,784 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 10,30,685. Congress candidate Ajay Rai came third with 75,614 votes (7.34%) and SP candidate Kailash Chaurasiya was in the fourth position with 45,291 votes (4.39%).

Varanasi Past Winners

Dr Murli Manohar Joshi (BJP): 2009

Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra (Congress): 2004

Shankar Prasad Jaiswal (BJP): 1999

Shankar Prasad Jaiswal (BJP): 1998

Shankar Prasad Jaiswal (BJP): 1996

Sheesh Chandra Dixit (BJP): 1991

Anil Shastri (Janata Dal): 1989

Shyamlal Yadav (Congress): 1984

Kamalapati Tripathi (Congress): 1980

Chandra Shekhar (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 4,037 voters (0.38%) opted for NOTA in the Varanasi constituency. In 2014, 2,051 voters (0.20%) opted for NOTA in the Varanasi constituency.

Varanasi Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,60,476 or 57.11%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 10,30,685 or 58.35%.

Varanasi Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 19 in the Varanasi constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 12 in Varanasi.

Varanasi Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,819 polling stations in the Varanasi constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,647 polling stations in the Varanasi constituency.